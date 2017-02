Civic Center NOSH & POSH brings several Civic Center EATS food trucks together with local fashion trucks for a fun and unique way to spend lunchtime in Civic Center Park.

Shop boutique items, snag local gems and grab a delicious bite (to go or stay) at our monthly gathering of food and fashion trucks - the second Thursday of every month, through April 2017, from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm.