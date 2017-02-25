Clay Kirkland's Eleventh Annual Beat the Reaper Concert at Swallow Hill Music

To celebrate his seventieth birthday harmonica master Clay Kirkland presents his Eleventh Annual Beat the Reaper concert, Saturday evening, February 25, 8:00 pm, Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Avenue. He will be supported by his band, Key on a Kite, featuring several members of the Swallow Hill Music faculty. Special guests include Chris Daniels, for whom the hall is named, Freddy Gowdy, now playing in Chris' Daniels and the Kings, and blues singer, Erica Brown. Other auspicious guests are expected.

Kirkland has taught harmonica at Swallow Hill Music for over 25 years and is the recipient of the school's Distinguished Faculty Award. He has performed with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Musicians of Nepal, Lou Rawls, Willie Nelson, Sleepy John Estes, and many others.