Cocktails for a Cause Supports Hope House of Colorado

Cocktails for a Cause (CFAC) will be hosting their next event in support of Hope House of Colorado, a local Denver nonprofit, from 5:30–9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. Hope House of Colorado offers free self-sufficiency and educational programs for at-risk teen moms and their children from all over the Denver metro area. Hope House is metro Denver’s only resource providing free self-sufficiency programs to parenting teen moms, including residential, GED, college, and career support programs. Additional supportive services include healthy relationships and parenting classes, early learning, life skills workshops and certified counseling, all designed to prepare them for long-term independence. Guests are invited to bring the selected items for the charity (http://www.cocktailsforacauseco.org/events/hope-house/) and for their donation they are given door prize tickets. A $10 attendance fee is charged for each event, where wine and dinner are served.

CFAC holds events three times per year for different charities needing items to help them provide services to their constituents. Guests bring items from a list provided to them in their invitation along with a $10 entrance fee, which becomes their admission into the event. CFAC provides drinks and dinner along with an opportunity to meet other like-minded philanthropic women. One hundred percent of all items collected at a CFAC event are delivered to the charity that night. The items have an immediate impact for the constituents. A short presentation from the honored charity is a highlight of the evening’s activities along with a featured women-owned business, and an immensely popular silent auction.

Since Cocktails for a Cause was launched in July 2009, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit has hosted 26 events and delivered to local charities nearly 475,000 items collected valued at nearly $395,000. Last October’s event for A Precious Child brought in over 7,589 items valued at $34,134. “Over the years, Cocktails for a Cause events have grown into a diverse group of generous, enthusiastic women. The guests appreciate donating items and learning about our local community in need. We call what we do “hand-to-hand” giving. All donations will be in the hands of someone locally in need the very next day,” said René Harding, founder and president, CFAC.

CFAC relies on sponsors to help with funding their events and they are grateful to PCL Construction, Fireplace & Grill Experts, Mobile Office Solutions, Hallmark Mortgage, Shelley Ford, the Pelican Bay Group/Morgan Stanley, Farmer’s Insurance, Ella Bliss Beauty Bar, First American Title, Fidelity Title, Montgomery, Little and Soran PC, Denver Transit Partners, Pet Wants Denver, and Lacy’s Chair Cover Rentals. A women-owned business is featured for each event and provides a small gift to all attendees; at the Hope House of Colorado event, Dynamix Body Solutions is the women-owned business sponsor.

In-kind donations of products and services are provided by Applejack Wine & Spirits, Serendipity Catering, Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, My Make Studio, Event Rents, Ruckus Media, BreakThru Beverage Group, PSI-Production Services International, Parties Extraordinaire, and Moye White LLP.

List of Needed Items:

• Diapers (sizes 3, 4, 5 & 6)

• Pull Ups

• Diaper wipes

• Children’s craft supplies: Play-dough, crayons, glue sticks, construction paper, bubbles

• Adult hygiene items: shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, lotion, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste

• Feminine products: pads, tampons and liners

• Child hygiene items: shampoo, lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby powder, diaper rash cream

• Cleaning supplies: dish soap, Lysol & Clorox wipes, dishwasher detergent

• Paper towels

• 13-gallon trash bags

• Toilet paper

• Laundry detergent

• Kleenex boxes

• Copy paper (letter, white)

To learn more about Cocktails for a Cause and the event in honor of Hope House of Colorado and to RSVP, go to, http://www.cocktailsforacauseco.org/events/hope-house/ or contact René Harding at rharding2@gmail.com.