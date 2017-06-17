The eighth annual Coldwell Banker Denver Century Ride presented by Stapleton will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2017. The Ride’s single point start/ finish line and Post Ride Street Party remain on Main Street at The Shops at Northfield Stapleton (8340 Northfield Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238) and each urban-based route allows cyclists to cycle the city and discover Denver by bike.

This year, the Denver Century Ride offers four urban routes in these lengths: 100 Miles, 85 Miles, 50 Miles and 25 Miles. The founders of the Coldwell Banker Denver Century Ride believe that cycling is not just a sport but a way of life and have developed routes that allow cyclists to discover street cycling in Denver within a fun and enjoyable experience. That is why the Denver Century Ride explores the many diverse neighborhood streets of Metro Denver and supports cycling advocacy groups.

Turn by turn, the Denver Century Ride connects cyclists to attainable urban routes for a casual cruise or a commute to work. Cyclists may be surprised to roll past Coors Field on a closed street or find themselves turning past a horse property with a mountain view a few miles down the road, utilizing connective routes throughout the city.

The Denver Century Ride benefits bicycle advocacy in Colorado by donating $10 of every long-distance registration to three non-profit organizations: Bicycle Colorado, BikeDenver and Bike Jeffco who all work to enhance cycling in Colorado.

Considered by many to be Denver’s best post-ride celebration, cyclists as well as their families and friends are invited to celebrate their achievement at the Denver Century Ride’s Street Party at the Shops at Northfield Stapleton. With entertainment, Michelob Ultra beer, an awesome expo and fantastic food options provided by the restaurants of Northfield Stapleton, it makes a great end to the day.

For detailed route descriptions for the 100 Mile, 85 Mile, 50 Mile and 25 Mile routes, complete event information, updates and to register for this fully supported ride visit DenverCenturyRide.com.

