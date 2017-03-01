Colorado Symphony Guild Fundraiser with Serioz Pizzeria at Lowry

The Denver East Chapter of The Colorado Symphony Guild is joining with Serioz Pizzeria at Lowry for a fundraiser on April 28th. "20% of the total order" for lunch or dinner will be donated to the Symphony. Just mention the "Colorado Symphony Fundraiser" to your server. No coupon required. Lunch specials 11:00AM to 3:00PM and Happy Hour 4:00 to 6:00PM. Serioz Pizza is made from scratch and there is a gluten free option. Serioz has a full menu including pasta entrees, salads, freshly baked deserts and homemade ice cream. The Colorado Symphony Guild was born in 1935 and has six chapters with monthly meetings in Metro Denver. The Guild also operates the Gift Shop at Boettcher Hall, and last year, donated $82,000.00 to the Symphony. The meetings provide camaraderie for fans of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, keep members up to date on it's activities, and include refreshments with a live "musical" performance.