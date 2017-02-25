Colorado Wind Ensemble Dreams & Visions with trumpeter Brian Shaw

The Colorado Wind Ensemble, the metro area’s urban wind symphony, presents nationally renowned trumpeter Brian Shaw in an exciting program of contemporary music by young composers in Dreams & Visions on Friday, Feb 24, at 7:30pm at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S Allison Pkwy, Lakewood, 80226 and on Saturday, Feb 25, at 7:30pm at the King Center on the Auraria campus, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver 80204. Conductor David Kish leads the CWE in a program that includes Peter Graham’s Harrison’s Dream, Frank Ticheli’s Wild Nights!, Scott McAllister’s Gone, Joel Puckett’s It Perched for Vespers Nine, and Fisher Tull’s Concerto No. 2 for Trumpet, featuring Mr. Shaw.

Brian Shaw is Assistant Professor of Trumpet and Jazz Studies at Louisiana State University and is Co-Principal Trumpet of the Dallas Wind Symphony. The virtuosic Concerto No. 2 for Trumpet was written for the extraordinary trumpet artist Carl "Doc" Severinsen, best known as Music Director for Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” and a performer with numerous jazz big bands (including those led by Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, and Charlie Barnet) before embarking on a solo and conducting career. Concerto No. 2 showcases the trumpet’s high and altissimo registers with both lyricism and breathtaking technique.