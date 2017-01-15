Colorado Women's Hall of Fame Portrait Exhibit

The exhibit displays portraits of African-American Colorado Women's Hall of Fame inductees and is free to the public. Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by black Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of African Americans in U.S. history. In Colorado, visionary and trail-blazing women of color from the past and present are honored through this exhibit for their connection and contribution in shaping the state.
Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library 2401 Welton St., Denver, Colorado 80205
