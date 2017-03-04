Comedy Bookcamp for Writers

Google Calendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-04 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-04 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-04 08:30:00 iCalendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-04 08:30:00

$169 Single Day/ $310 Weekend Pass

CADA 290 E Speer Blvd, Denver, Colorado 80203-0453

Two days full of insider information about comedy writing, brought direct from Hollywood to Denver, constitute a weekend Bookcamp presented by Author University. Attend one day … or both. Saturday, March 4 Comedy Author Writing Intensive and Prose. Sharpen up your writing with Hollywood’s premier comedy writer. Sunday, March 5 Comedy Intensive for screenwriters (and screenwriters-to-be), performers and filmmakers. Tips and tricks to transform your work to the big screen. Hollywood master writer, trainer, author and mentor Steve Kaplan, the industry’s most sought-after comedy expert. (www.KaplanComedy.com/) Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, 8:30 am to 4 pm each day. Lunch is included. Price is $169 and $310. Space is limited to 40 participants. For information, contact Author U, www.authoru.org, info@authoru.org, 720-588-9838.

Info

CADA 290 E Speer Blvd, Denver, Colorado 80203-0453 View Map

Classes, Lectures & Forums

Visit Event Website

720-558-9838

please enable javascript to view

$169 Single Day/ $310 Weekend Pass

Google Calendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-04 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-04 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-04 08:30:00 iCalendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-04 08:30:00 Google Calendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-05 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-05 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-05 08:30:00 iCalendar - Comedy Bookcamp for Writers - 2017-03-05 08:30:00

Location Search

Explore Our Flipbook

Neighborhoods

Built with Metro Publisher™