Community Forum: Jews Step Forward

Community Forum of First Universalist Church - Sunday, April 2nd 12:30 p.m. – at First Plymouth Congregational Church of Denver, La Foret Room, 2nd Floor, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd., Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113 – (SW corner of E. Hampden Ave. & S. Colorado Blvd.)

24 diverse American Jewish voices across the demographic divide, from Boston to San Diego, share their thoughts on cultural identity, the proud Jewish contribution to social justice, their evolving views of Israel and the importance of Jewish values and conscience. JEWS STEP FORWARD ends on a high note of honor, justice and renewal.

Q & A - The filmmaker, Marjorie Wright, and one of the interviewees in the film, Richard Forer, author of Breakthrough: Transforming Fear Into Compassion - A New Perspective on the Israel-Palestine Conflict, will be present to take your questions.