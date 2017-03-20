Community Forum: The Citizens Climate Lobby, the Carbon Tax, and our Future

Community Forum of First Universalist Church - Sunday, April 9th 12:30 p.m. – at First Plymouth Congregational Church of Denver, La Foret Room, 2nd Floor, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd., Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113 – (SW corner of E. Hampden Ave. & S. Colorado Blvd.)

The Citizens Climate Lobby, the Carbon Tax, and our Future – with Dr. Lesley LeFevre

Citizens Climate Lobby is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization that empowers people from all walks of life to become effective advocates for a livable world. It empowers thousands of volunteers across the country to speak powerfully to their elected officials, the news media, and their local communities to urge support for climate protection. Dr. LeFevre will discuss the unique and innovative training and merits of this pioneering organization.

Climate lobby has a simple strategy with a huge outcome. Empower individuals so that they experience significant growth of their own political and personal power, as well as discover and celebrate their own capacity to make a significant difference in this world. Our volunteers break down partisan and ideological barriers by reaching out to key stake holders to build positive, effective working relationships.

Dr. Lesley LeFevre is a 23-year member of our First Universalist Church and is a founder and co-leader for the Denver South Metro chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby. She has actively lobbied multiple Congress members to support a carbon fee and dividend. She is a practicing psychologist.

She will present current information about climate change and introduce the Citizens' Climate Lobby and its proposal for a carbon fee and dividend.