Community Forum: Re-Enchanting the World

Community Forum of First Universalist Church - Sunday, April 23rd 12:30 p.m. – at First Plymouth Congregational Church of Denver, La Foret Room, 2nd Floor, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd., Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113

Re-Enchanting the World: Love in Action for the Earth and Her Critters!

Lifelong activist, Kristal Parks, will share anecdotes, amazing stories and profound lessons gleaned from years of activism in various liberation movements. For example, how majestic elephants are highly evolved and have a sense of humor and deep tenderness. Or how, when Kristal was incarcerated for peace actions, she learned that racial reconciliation and true oneness can happen when we take on the suffering of the other. Or how a blade of grass inspired her to do nonviolent direct actions on Earth’s behalf.

Further, she will suggest that the current crisis and challenges facing us all could be a momentous opportunity to participate with the ever-evolving bio-spiritual Universe in the creation of a new paradigm which takes its cues from Mother Earth and works in collaboration with non-human nations. Yes, trees do talk, rocks grow and wolves howl delight at the moon! This is the time to shift together into a new world and way of being defined by celebration, awe, joy and justice; capable of seeing splendor reflected even in the tiniest ant.

Kristal Parks is a biologist, author, nature mystic, elephant preservationist, visionary and lifelong activist who asserts that effective work for justice, peace, the earth and all beings comes from a felt experience of the wonder and sacredness of life. For two years Kristal lived as a hermit in the intimate embrace of a forest and what she learned there guides her vision. Additionally, she was a “human shield” for threatened and disappearing Mayans in Guatemala in the 80‘s; volunteered in refugee camps in South East Asia; helped end apartheid in South Africa; was imprisoned for non-violent actions for peace; worked with the Achuar tribe in the Amazon jungle to protect the rain forest and collaborates with Indigenous people worldwide. In 2005 she founded Pachyderm Power! Love in Action for Elephants and worked 10 years, part time, in Kenya to stop the genocide of elephants in Africa, creating an army of over 1,000 young people on fire to protect the amazing elephant.

Kristal holds a B.Sc. in Biology and an M.A. in Justice, Peace and Social Transformation from the Iliff School of Theology.