Congress Park Earth Day Festival

The Capitol Heights Faith Communities and the Congress Park Neighbors Green Team are partnering to host a free Earth Day event. The festival is FREE and open to the public, and will be held outdoors at Capitol Heights Faith Communities on 1100 Fillmore Street. This year’s theme is “Think Globally, Act Locally!”

The Earth Day Festival is an important part of our team’s efforts as part of the Denver Sustainable Neighborhood Network. At the festival, we’ll be showcasing the projects we’ve started and recruiting volunteers to expand their reach. The festival will feature art, music and hands-on activities at exhibitor booths.