Conserving History: The Battle Flag of Glorieta Pass

The Battle of Glorieta Pass was a decisive Western victory for Union troops during the American Civil War. As we commemorate the 155th anniversary of the battle, join us for a unique program that combines history with the whys and hows of artifact conservation at History Colorado. An overview of the battle and its context within the war will be provided by Flint Whitlock, local historian and author of Distant Bugles, Distant Drums: The Union Response to the Confederate Invasion of New Mexico. Then, we'll get an up-close look at the U.S. flag carried into battle at Glorieta Pass by the 1st Colorado Volunteer Infantry. History Colorado's Director of Collections Management & Registration, Melissa DeBie, will discuss recent conservation work on the flag and provide insight into our approach to artifact care. RSVP, $5.