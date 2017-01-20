Couples/Duo Team Paint Night: Beach Writing - Acrylic Painting Class 2/9

Landt Creative Space 802 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204

Grab a date, a friend or family member and create a diptych with them. Two canvases, one painting (or two paintings that work well together). Paint with full-time working artist, Tabetha Landt, in her studio in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe! Tabetha will walk you through recreating the featured painting. $35 No experience necessary - beginners are encouraged to join in the fun! See all classes offered - www.DenverArtClass.com

Landt Creative Space 802 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204

720-279-7911

