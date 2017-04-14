Drop in for hands-on artmaking with your little ones!

Second Wednesday of the month

10 am–1 pm

extended summer hours in June, July, and August from 10 am–2 pm (Note: Create Playdate is not offered in September)

Meet in the Just for Fun Family Center (North Building, level 2, Duncan Pavilion)

This playful program for toddlers and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers includes:

a fun new art project each month inspired by artwork in the museum

storytime in front of the artwork

instructor-guided close looking to explore the artwork

The Denver Art Museum’s family and community programs team has designed these projects especially for preschool-aged children to build growing minds and inspire lifelong creativity. Some months include special guests from other cultural organizations, music, movement, and songs.

Create Playdate is best for ages 3-5, but older and younger siblings are welcome!

This program is included in general admission, which is free for kids and free for members. Create Playdate is a bilingual program (available in English and Spanish).

If you have any questions, please call 720-913-0130 or email nthomas@denverartmuseum.org.