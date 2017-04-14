Drop in for hands-on artmaking with your little ones!
- Second Wednesday of the month
- 10 am–1 pm
- extended summer hours in June, July, and August from 10 am–2 pm (Note: Create Playdate is not offered in September)
- Meet in the Just for Fun Family Center (North Building, level 2, Duncan Pavilion)
This playful program for toddlers and their parents, grandparents, or caregivers includes:
- a fun new art project each month inspired by artwork in the museum
- storytime in front of the artwork
- instructor-guided close looking to explore the artwork
The Denver Art Museum’s family and community programs team has designed these projects especially for preschool-aged children to build growing minds and inspire lifelong creativity. Some months include special guests from other cultural organizations, music, movement, and songs.
Create Playdate is best for ages 3-5, but older and younger siblings are welcome!
This program is included in general admission, which is free for kids and free for members. Create Playdate is a bilingual program (available in English and Spanish).
If you have any questions, please call 720-913-0130 or email nthomas@denverartmuseum.org.
Info
Denver Art Museum 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
