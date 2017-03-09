Dakha Brakha

DakhaBrakha means “give-take” in old Slavonic. This breathtaking and mesmerizing band from Ukraine draws on folk melodies and rhythms, and combines voice, cello, accordion, and drums in a refreshingly novel vision of Eastern European roots music. They craft stunningly beautiful and exciting sonic worlds from traditional songs, reinventing their heritage with a keen ear for contemporary, international tastes. They have become a cult phenomenon around the world.