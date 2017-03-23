Daniel W. Coburn: The Hereditary Estate

The Colorado Photographic Arts Center is pleased to present The Hereditary Estate, a solo exhibition by Kansas-based artist Daniel W. Coburn. The exhibition is comprised of deeply intimate photographs that challenge the conventionality of the family photo album and its role in portraying a narrative of the American Dream. The Hereditary Estate exhibition has traveled internationally and has been featured in The International New York Times and Family Photography Now, a major anthology of contemporary photography published by Thames & Hudson. On view April 21 - June 3, 2017, with an opening reception on Friday, April 21, from 6 - 9pm. There will be an Artist Talk and Book Signing by Daniel W. Coburn during the opening reception from 7 - 8pm.