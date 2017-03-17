Denver Independent Comic and Art Expo

DINK is a fun, first-class expo emphasizing the independent spirit, cultural relevance, imagination, and community of comics, graphic novels, zines, art, publishers, and fans. In recognition of the importance of diversity in art, DINK (The Denver Independent Comic & Art Expo) is thrilled to announce guests of honor, the Hernandez Bros. The two-day appearance will celebrate the 35th anniversary of their epic and independent series, ‘Love and Rockets’ and will also mark the first appearance for the Latino comic book creators together in the Queen City.