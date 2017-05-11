Denver Potters Association Spring Show and Sale

DENVER POTTERS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS ITS SPRING SHOW AND SALE!
The Denver Potters Association Spring Show will bring together over 40 top local artists. In addition to one-of-a-kind functional and sculptural ceramics, the show and sale will feature the best in jewelry, glass and wood creations. This much anticipated show opens Thursday, May 11 at the Sixth Avenue United Church, 3250 East Sixth Avenue (corner of 6th & Adams) in Denver.
Sale hours are: Thursday, May 11, 3:00pm - 7:00pm
Friday, May 12, 10:00am - 7:00pm
Saturday, May 13, 9:00am - 6:00pm
Sunday, May 14, 11:00am - 3:00pm
As always, admission is free.
For more information, contact press@castleclayartists.com or (303) 377-5535 or www.denverpotters.com.
Sixth Avenue UCC 3250 E. 6th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map
