Dia Del Nino

DÍA DEL NIÑO

Día del Niño (Day of the Child) festival is celebrated at the Denver Art Museum on April 30, 2017, with free general admission and a variety of artmaking activities and performances for the whole family.

This event at the DAM is part of a weekend-long celebration hosted by multiple organizations in Denver and Boulder.

For information on the Denver Art Museum celebration, email cricciardi@denverartmuseum.org with DDN 2017 in the subject line, or call 720-913-0072.