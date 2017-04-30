Dia Del Nino

Denver Art Museum 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

DÍA DEL NIÑO

Día del Niño (Day of the Child) festival is celebrated at the Denver Art Museum on April 30, 2017, with free general admission and a variety of artmaking activities and performances for the whole family.

This event at the DAM is part of a weekend-long celebration hosted by multiple organizations in Denver and Boulder.

For information on the Denver Art Museum celebration, email cricciardi@denverartmuseum.org with DDN 2017 in the subject line, or call 720-913-0072.

Denver Art Museum 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

