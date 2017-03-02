Diamonds and Denim to help cancer patients

Stampede Dance Club 2430 S Havana St, Denver, Colorado 80014

Fundraising event featuring Mrs. Colorado Erica Shields and Miss Rodeo Colorado Kelsie Winslow. The five-piece Country Music Project will provide live music, while attendees enjoy a buffet dinner, line dancing, corn hole and ring toss games, silent and live auctions, and photos with the queens. Auction items include a trip to Cabo, VIP tickets to Wheel of Fortune, hot air balloon rides, original art, hand-crafted jewelry, restaurant gift certificates, and more. Benefits LifeSpark Cancer Resources to help individuals with cancer.

303-425-5670

303-425-5670

