(DENVER – March 19, 2017) For Denver artist Stacy Lewis, divine energy and spirit are reflected in vibrant acrylic colors. Her upcoming show, Divine Color, will be running from April 10 through June 10 at the Sturgeon Gallery, located in downtown Denver’s historic Central Presbyterian Church. Divine Color will feature nearly 10 works by Lewis, each distinctly celebrating spectrums of color.

By leveraging the inherent power of color – its vibration and its energy – Lewis blends acrylics with mixed media to capture the essence of an emotion, person, place or object. “Painting is truly a spiritual experience for me,” says Lewis, “Prior to starting a piece, I gain an immediate sense of what the subject represents in my mind, body and soul. I become less interested in the accuracy of translating the subject and more interested in how the blending of colors will evoke the unique divine expression of a subject internally and externally.” In the end, Lewis uses color to create a sense of movement, dynamism and vibrancy while inviting viewers to develop their own connections to each canvas.

Painting has been a part of Lewis’ life since childhood, growing up in a family of artists and using art as a form of personal expression as her own life has evolved. Divine Color is a reflection of the artist’s vision at this celebratory point in her life.

This vivid solo show will run from April 10 – June 10 with a chance to meet the artist on Sunday,

April 30 th from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., or on Friday, May 12, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Denver’s historic Central Presbyterian Church has long been known as a beautiful place to appreciate architecture and music. The Sturgeon Gallery adds creativity and beauty by featuring local artists on a regular basis. The gallery’s volunteer curator is longtime Denver artist Jean Herman. The gallery is situated in the Central Presbyterian Church and art can be viewed following Sunday services as well as during the artist reception dates above.