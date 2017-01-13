Downtown Democratic Forum: Transition Trauma

Southern Hospitality 1433 17th St., Denver, Colorado 80202

How do Democrats adjust to being out of power in the national government? Can we rely on the courts, or perhaps the court of public opinion, to protect progressive policies? Join us for breakfast and conversation on Friday, Jan. 13, as DU professor Buie Seawell discusses the courts and the transition. Breakfast will be served at 6:45 a.m. The cost is $18 with a RSVP, or $20 at the door. To RSVP call 303-861-8050 or email jmasdenver@gmx.com by noon on Wed., Jan. 11.

