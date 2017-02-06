Earth Day Logo Design Contest for Young Artists

Attention young artists: Do something amazing for the planet by designing our Earth Day festival logo! Design a logo that includes the words “Think Globally, Act Locally!” and represents our mission of neighbor-to-neighbor learning and action to improve the sustainability of Congress Park Neighborhood and beyond! Click on the link for more details. Submissions must be received by February 22. We can't wait to see your ideas!
