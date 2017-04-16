Easter with the Ambrosian Choristers at St. Augusitne's

St. Augustine Orthodox Church 55 W. 3rd Ave. , Denver, Colorado 80223

The Ambrosian Choristers and Orchestra present Dvorak's MASS IN D in its entirety as part of the Solemn High Easter Mass on April 16 at St. Augustine's Orthodox Church. 55 W. 3rd Ave. at Acoma St. in the Historic Baker Neighborhood.

Stanford's staring anthem "If ye then be risen with Christ as well as Handle's "I know that my Redeemer liveth" and Mendelssohn's "The strife is o'er will all be heard as well as familiar Easter Hymns with the congregation and the Gregorian Chant "Propers of the Mass." All are welcome. A free will offering will be received. Parking at Mi Casa (4th & Acoma) and Eastern Star (2nd & Acoma) Champagne Brunch following.

St. Augustine Orthodox Church 55 W. 3rd Ave. , Denver, Colorado 80223

303-520-0981

