Carbondale, Colorado-based artist Andrew Roberts-Gray combines formal abstraction, the painted landscape, and areas of unpainted canvas to create dynamic works that defy traditional genre. His work hovers between painterly abstraction and sculptural space, peppered with symbolic elements. This exhibition of recent mixed-media works feature a silver and white palette to compliment the gallery’s concrete walls and is organized in collaboration with Michael Warren Contemporary, Denver.
Denver Botanic Gardens 1007 York St., Denver, Colorado View Map