Estate Planning Seminar

This free seminar, which will focus on the information we need to help our parents and other senior family members make important decisions during the last years of their lives, will be facilitated by Blake Harris of Mile High Estate Planning. Lunch will be provided.

Topics include:

Incapacity Planning – Memory Care centers are popping up all over the country because, sadly, many people lose the ability to care for themselves in their golden years. Having the proper documentation in place can save a great deal of time, money, and hassle.

Paying for assisted living – Assisted living is expensive, planning ahead can have significant cost savings for you and your family.

Keep peace and property after your loved one passes – Discussion on how to avoid probate and minimize family conflicts.