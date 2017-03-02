Exhibit opening reception: The He(ARTery) of Pregnancy & Baby Loss

Thursday March 2, 6-8 pm – Museum of Anthropology, Sturm Hall 102

Empathy & Compassion Yoga/Meditation, 5-5:40 pm

The He(ARTery) of Pregnancy and Baby Loss showcases the artwork of The Scraps of the Heart Project collaborators, including bereaved parents, healthcare providers, artists, students, and researchers. The exhibit welcomes all to bear wit(h)ness to its art and stories— vessels that contribute to a circulatory system of community and breathe life into babies and their families.

This is presented by The Scraps of the Heart Project and University of Denver Communication Studies and Anthropology students. Funded in part by the University of Denver Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning.

The exhibit will run March 2-31, 2017. Free and open to the public.

University of Denver Museum of Anthropology

2000 E Asbury Ave, Sturm Hall Rm 102, Denver CO 80208

The gallery is typically open Monday thru Friday, 9am - 4pm or by appointment.

To confirm gallery hours or make special accommodations, please call 303-871-2687 or email anne.amati@du.edu