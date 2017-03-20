Exploring Colorado and the American West: Creating a Field Guide to the Regional Landscape

History Colorado Center 1200 Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80203

A journey to Colorado’s high-country ghost towns, suburban strip malls or quiet farming communities reveals a complex region and a fascinating landscape steeped in history—and rapidly changing in the twenty-first century. What can we learn about the future of the place we call home? Montana State University geographer and photographer Dr. William Wyckoff, author of How to Read the American West, explores the joys and challenges of creating a guide to contemporary Colorado and the larger West, $10.  

