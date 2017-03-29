Fairy & Gnome Home Spring Break Workshop

Wednesday, March 29, 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Thursday, March 30, 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Friday, March 31, 1:30pm - 2:30pm

This is DMMDT's most popular workshop! During this workshop we create a fairy or gnome using wooden spools and then we build each fairy or gnome a unique house to live in. In this craft we use fabric, wallpaper, and many more fun and unique materials. This workshop is great for younger kids to do with an adult and is also fun for older kids to rediscover their imagination!

Reservations are required and must be made through eventbrite no later than 2 days prior to event. The workshop can be purchased as a birthday party or scout outing if ample room remains.

There must be 5 attendees in order for the workshop to go on as scheduled. If the workshop does not meet the minimum, refunds will be offered, or you may be asked to join a more full class.

Register at: https://springbreakfairygnome.eventbrite.com

Cost: $9.43 - $11.54