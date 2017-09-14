Fall After School Garden Club

It’s fall in the garden which means it's time for a celebration of all of our hard work during the growing season! During the Children’s Peace Garden After School Garden Club, we will explore the tools of our trade. Together we'll put the garden to bed and enjoy the fruits of our labor by saving seeds for next year, learn how we can make our favorite snacks with garden-fresh produce, explore the abundance of the garden harvest and celebrate the harvest season through community in the garden. Join us!

When children arrive on Thursday, we will split into 2 groups based on ages to participate in each week's activities. Although the themes are the same for each group, the activities and instructional styles will be adapted based on the age of the group.