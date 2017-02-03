Fancy Pants: A First Friday of Lovely Wearables & Tokens of Love

Join us for our first micro market and First Friday of 2017: Fancy Pants. We have matters of the heart on our mind in February so we've lined up a group of local artisans that create items for you to don when heading out on the town with your sweetie and/or the perfect tokens of love. Each artist has a unique take on their items; transforming, stamping, stitching and firing to create the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself. Plus we'll have new screenprint cards, gifts and wearables in the studio along with a free screenprint activity and tasty drinks. FREE!

Makers: * Crow Jane Jewelry * HIM Clothing * Lux and Luca * The Gold Bug * Ink Lounge

Free Screenprinting: Valentine Cards while supplies last