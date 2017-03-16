Farm to Table Cooking Classes

Learn to taste the most of your garden this season. We will utilize vegetables at their peak of ripeness and introduce creative ideas for utilizing and storing the outrageous amounts of tomatoes and summer squash mysteriously produced overnight- transforming commonly grown Colorado vegetables into culinary masterpieces! Classes cover a variety of topics, including basic knife skills, using fresh herbs and aromatics, and intuitive cooking- or cooking without a written recipe.

Class 1: Thursday, June 22nd, 6-8:30pm *Sample Menu: Rabe and Turnip Frittata, Beet Burgers with Arugula Pesto, Spinach Salad with a Roasted Strawberry Vinaigrette.

Class 2: Thursday, July 6th, 6-8:30pm Sample Menu: Vegetable Potstickers with Chili-lime Vinaigrette, Chilled Radish and Buttermilk Soup, Kale and Radish Slaw.

Class 3: Thursday, July 20th, 6-8:30pm Sample Menu: Carrot Salad with Harissa, Feta and Mint, Chilled Cucumber Soup, Zucchini Parmesan Crisps.

Class 4: Thursday, August 3rd, 6-8:30pm Sample Menu: Sweet Red Pepper and Beet Soup, Grilled Eggplant with Caponata Salsa, Heirloom Tomato Panzanella.

*Sample Menu subject to change based on vegetables available from our garden that week.