Fencing for Qi Fitness

Join us in this exciting addition to our menu of Qi Athletics for Life Vigor offerings! Guest teacher Ryan Shanahan of Mountain West Swords Academy shares with us the essential skills and techniques of Olympic Foil Fencing to heighten the pace of our qigong self-practice into the spontaneity of daily living, expand upon our mental flexibility and condition our chi and physical endurance. Upon completing these fencing foundations, students progress into Advancing Fencing Strategies that expose us to the Saber and Epee styles of Olympic fencing, and Asian Swords in future months. All participants should wear long sleeved shirts and pants for contact with the blades and court shoes that especially support lateral movement and insulate the toes and heels (tennis court shoes are ideal). Ryan can fit and assist you with purchasing your fencing gear and equipment at nominal cost (approximately $120) in addition to monthly tuition.