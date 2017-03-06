Festinema Junior 2017

The Alliance Française network of French-speaking cultural centers presents the 4th annual Festinema Junior, a national French film festival and educational outreach program for children and adolescents. This unique opportunity offers students of all ages and socioeconomic status to expand their international horizons through cinema and culture.

All the screenings scheduled are entirely FREE for the participating schools and the Alliance Francaise network provides them with educational portfolios for each film, which include pre-screening and post-screening activities.