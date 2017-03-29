Film Screening: Get in the Way: The Journey of John Lewis

The Mizel Museum’s film series is just one of the many ways we achieve our mission of fostering cross-cultural understanding, combatting racism and promoting social justice.

Get in the Way is the first documentary biography of John Lewis, civil rights hero, congressional leader and human rights champion, whose unwavering fight for justice spans the past 50 years.

The film tells a highly personalized narrative of an epic chapter in U.S. history and touches audiences deeply, regardless of their race, gender, age, religious, sexual or political preferences. Bringing Lewis’ story into the present, Get in the Way emphasizes his enduring determination to stand up to injustice and discrimination wherever he finds it using strategy, legislation and direct action.

The one-hour documentary will be followed by a Q&A led by former executive director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Rocky Mountain Region, Sheldon Steinhauser.