Flipside: An Alt Angle to Photo Processes

Join the Art Students League as we celebrate Denver’s biennial MoP (Month of Photography)! Flipside is a regional juried exhibition that explores non-traditional and non-commercial photography in alternative processes. From pinhole, cyanotype, wet & dry plate processes, inkodye, Polaroid art, solarisation, photo etchings and everything in between, artists today are revisiting the unique world of alternative processes. This show is open to Colorado residents at least 18 years of age. Artist Reception: Fri., March 24, 5:30-8p.m.