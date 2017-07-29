Four Mile Class Series: Working Horses

You have admired them from a distance; now come say hello! Learn our horses’ names, personalities, and their role on the Park. This session also covers basic horse anatomy and care, harnessing and hitching, and some of our horse-drawn equipment.

Cost is $13 for FMHP Members and $15 for non-members. For more details or to register, please visit www.fourmilehistoricpark.eventbrite.com.