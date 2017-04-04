FREE PARENTING CLASSES OPEN TO COMMUNITY

Central Visitation Program is now offering parenting classes geared towards parents of children ages 0-5 for a low $20 fee. Classes are eight weeks, and individuals who make at least 6 of the 8 sessions will receive a $20 King Soopers Gift Card, making the classes free! The program includes free child care and free dinner each week.

Classes are held on weekday evenings at our location in Denver inside Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80203. Classes are designed around the Nurturing Parenting Program, a nationally recognized parenting program. New classes begin every six weeks so call to find out about availability at 303-839-8701.