The average age of U.S. farmers today is 58. Two acres of farmland are lost every minute. Many people dream of starting a farm, but lack access to land, capital, education and training. The Front Range Beginning Farmer’s Conference, geared toward those considering starting an urban, suburban or rural farm, features instructional workshops from regional experts, targeted towards small scale, sustainable farming, $52.
Info
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Denver, Colorado 80128 View Map