Garden Explorers Full Day Summer Camp

Come discover the many life forces that make our garden thrive! We’ll explore each step needed to grow a healthy plant, and learn how soil composition, water and sun play an important role in the health of our garden! We’ll play with our perspective to examine different types of flowers and plants from all angles and discover things we've never noticed before! Register for multiple camps and experience how the changing season influences our activities! Each camp presents unique learning opportunities. (Ages 6-8)
Info
Growing Gardens 1630 Hawthorn Ave., Boulder, Colorado 80304 View Map
please enable javascript to view