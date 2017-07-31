Garden Gurus Full Day Summer Camp

Using our favorite meals as a guide, we will learn how to grow much of the food that we enjoy eating and see in grocery stores! Through our garden design exercises, we’ll learn how to plan for our favorite meals and then plant and cultivate these ingredients in themed garden beds. In this fun, hands-on class, children will learn how to harvest ripe ingredients for at-home cooking, while continuing to care for plants still bearing fruit. We’ll learn important lessons on how each season influences the food that is available in the garden. (Ages 8-11)