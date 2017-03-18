Garden Planning & Design Class

This class is an opportunity for new and experienced gardeners alike to explore garden design for their home and vegetable gardens. We will cover everything from square-foot vegetable gardening, and basic permaculture design, to generating your own home garden landscape design and planting ideas. We will touch on environmental considerations, drainage, seed selection, incorporating pollinators and practical design techniques to help you create a successful and productive food or flower garden.
Growing Gardens 1630 Hawthorn Ave., Boulder, Colorado 80304 View Map