Garden Sprouts Half Day Summer Camp

Spend five, fun-filled days exploring the world inside our garden. We'll learn about the intricate systems that allow our plants to flourish and experience this amazing world through hands-on learning and plant cultivation! We’ll get our garden beds ready for planting, select seeds to grow our favorite produce, and tend our plants diligently to bring a bountiful harvest. Register for multiple camps and experience how the changing season influences our activities! Each camp presents unique learning opportunities. (Ages 4-6)