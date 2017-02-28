Garden Sprouts Half Day Summer Camp

Growing Gardens 1630 Hawthorn Ave., Boulder, Colorado 80304

Spend five, fun-filled days exploring the world inside our garden. We'll learn about the intricate systems that allow our plants to flourish and experience this amazing world through hands-on learning and plant cultivation! We’ll get our garden beds ready for planting, select seeds to grow our favorite produce, and tend our plants diligently to bring a bountiful harvest. Register for multiple camps and experience how the changing season influences our activities! Each camp presents unique learning opportunities. (Ages 4-6)

Growing Gardens 1630 Hawthorn Ave., Boulder, Colorado 80304

303-443-9952

