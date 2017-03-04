Girls & Science

Be inspired by women in science! The Denver Museum of Nature & Science and CBS4 are excited to host the third annual Girls and Science event on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Explore a variety of Science Clubhouses, where girls (and boys!) and their families will meet women scientists and experience the many diverse opportunities a future in science, technology, engineering, art, and math can bring. This day is all about igniting a passion for science—so try it on, test it out, and play!

Admission Information

Ages 2-18: $4 general Museum admission

SNAP Access: Free, just show your EBT card at Ticketing

Members: Free

Military (current, reservist, and National Guard members): Free

Organized Youth Groups: Free, with advanced reservations at 303-370-6000

Scholarships Available