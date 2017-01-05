Glam & Grit, Women's Caucus for Art, CO Chapter

History of the Woman’s Caucus for Art:

Founded in 1972, WCA is a multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural group of artists, art historian, students, and educators, gallery and museum professionals and others involved in the visual arts. Emphasis is focused on the enormous contributions of women and people of color throughout the history of art; women working in the visual arts professionals today. This is a national network through research, exhibitions, conferences, and honor awards for achievement.

The Colorado Chapter was founded in 1990, and is dedicated to creating community through art, education and social activism by supporting women artists, by creating leadership opportunities, and by offering exhibition opportunities.

This Show by Members of the group, will include a collaboration with the Michigan Chapter of the Women’s Caucus for Art in the form of post cards relating to the theme of ‘Women,’ as well as artwork by the local chapter members.