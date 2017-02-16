Greek Treasures performed in collaboration with the Denver Pro Chorale

Many of us picture the same scenes when imagining Greece – the Acropolis, toga-wearing gods and goddesses, the black sands of Santorini, and sunshine glistening off of the crystal blue water. But what about the music? The Colorado Chorale presents a concert featuring Greek music and composers. Join us as we collaborate with the Denver Pro Chorale, leaving you with the enticing and hauntingly stoic sounds of ancient and modern Greece.
Info
Denver South Seventh Day Adventist Church 2675 S Downing St., Denver, Colorado 80210