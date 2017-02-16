Greek Treasures performed in collaboration with the Denver Pro Chorale

Many of us picture the same scenes when imagining Greece – the Acropolis, toga-wearing gods and goddesses, the black sands of Santorini, and sunshine glistening off of the crystal blue water. But what about the music? The Colorado Chorale presents a concert featuring Greek music and composers. Join us as we collaborate with the Denver Pro Chorale, leaving you with the enticing and hauntingly stoic sounds of ancient and modern Greece.