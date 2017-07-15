Guatemalan Worry Doll Workshop

Learn how to make your own Guatemalan Worry Doll and discover the legend behind their existence. Students will use wooden clothespins and string to create a customized doll.

Reservations are required and must be made through Eventbrite no later than 2 days prior to event. The workshop can be purchased as a birthday party or scout outing if ample room remains. This workshop is recommended for ages 6 and up.

There must be 5 attendees in order for the workshop to go on as scheduled. If the workshop does not meet the minimum, refunds will be offered.

Register at: https://worrydolls.eventbrite.com

Cost: $9.43 - $11.54