Guatemalan Worry Doll Workshop

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys 1880 Gaylord St., Denver, Colorado 80206

Learn how to make your own Guatemalan Worry Doll and discover the legend behind their existence. Students will use wooden clothespins and string to create a customized doll.

Reservations are required and must be made through Eventbrite no later than 2 days prior to event. The workshop can be purchased as a birthday party or scout outing if ample room remains. This workshop is recommended for ages 6 and up.

There must be 5 attendees in order for the workshop to go on as scheduled. If the workshop does not meet the minimum, refunds will be offered.

Register at: https://worrydolls.eventbrite.com

Cost: $9.43 - $11.54

