Guatemalan Worry Doll Workshop

Learn how to make your own Guatemalan Worry Doll and discover the legend behind their existence. Students will use wooden clothespins and string to create a customized doll.
Reservations are required and must be made through Eventbrite no later than 2 days prior to event. The workshop can be purchased as a birthday party or scout outing if ample room remains. This workshop is recommended for ages 6 and up.
There must be 5 attendees in order for the workshop to go on as scheduled. If the workshop does not meet the minimum, refunds will be offered.
Register at: https://worrydolls.eventbrite.com
Cost: $9.43 - $11.54
Info
Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys 1880 Gaylord St., Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map
please enable javascript to view