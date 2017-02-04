Gypsy Flamenco Passion

Enjoy an intimate evening of sultry, seductive Gypsy flamenco music and dance with award-winning guitarist René Heredia and his Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre.

The dimly-lit, seductive setting at Denver’s beloved Clocktower Cabaret is ideal for artists to perform their fiery dances. The performance combines the sensuous flamenco rhythms from the lighthearted to the deepest emotions with authentic Gypsy costumes, choreography, and guitar accompaniment by a flamenco master.

Comprised of Denver’s best dancers and award-winning guitarist, Artistic Director, and “Godfather of Flamenco” Maestro René Heredia, their performances convey the mystery, emotion and soul of authentic gypsy flamenco. Be prepared for an evening of passion, power, music and dance! Olé!

COST: $25 in advance and at the door

Doors open at 7:00pm, show at 8:00pm