An intimate evening of sultry, seductive Gypsy flamenco music and dance with

Maestro René Heredia and his Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre

Saturday, February 4, doors open at 7:00pm, show at 8:00pm

The Clocktower Cabaret

1601 Arapahoe St., Denver, CO 80202

COST: $25 in advance and at the door

Maestro René Heredia, "world-renowned virtuoso" (Denver Post) and "Denver's living flamenco legend" (KUVO radio), will present one of the finest flamenco shows of Gypsy music and dance, featuring his Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre.

With the sounds of the intricate strumming of a master guitarist and the dramatic yet graceful movements of women performing the proud, passionate Gypsy dances of Spain, guests at Gypsy Flamenco Passion may feel as though they have been magically transported from Denver to Madrid.

The dimly-lit, seductive setting at Denver’s beloved Clocktower Cabaret is ideal for artists to perform the fiery dances. The performance combines the sensuous flamenco rhythms from the lighthearted to the deepest emotions with authentic Gypsy costumes, choreography, and guitar accompaniment by an award-winning flamenco master.

Described by the Denver Post as a “world-renowned virtuoso,” the award-wining Maestro René Heredia mesmerizes crowds as he combines unquestionable genius and sensuous flamenco rhythms.

More information at: http://reneheredia.com/gypsy-f lamenco-passion/

Tickets available at: http://www.clocktowercabaret.c om/event/8b076b52553a577be42e4 96efb579f79